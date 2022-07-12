Premios Emmy 2022: la lista completa de los nominados

La gala de la 74° entrega de premios será el 12 de septiembre y sorprendieron los nombres de los nominados.
Este martes, la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas dio a conocer los nominados para los Premios Emmy 2022. Los actores Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) y JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) los encargados de leer los nombres de los posibles premiados en las distintas categorías.
La gala y entrega de premios será el 12 de septiembre. En tanto que, los galardones técnicos (los Creative Arts Emmy Awards) se entregarán en dos ceremonias el 3 y 4 de septiembre.
La lista de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2022
- Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary’', “Barry’', “Curb Your Enthusiasm’', “Hacks’', “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’', “Only Murders in the Building’', “Ted Lasso’', “What We Do in the Shadows’'.
- Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, “Atlanta’'; Bill Hader, “Barry’'; Nicholas Holt, “The Great’'; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso’'; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building’'; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building’'.
- Actriz, serie de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’'; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary’'; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant’'; Elle Fanning, “The Great’'; Issa Rae, “Insecure’'; Jean Smart, “Hacks’'.
- Serie de drama: “Better Call Saul’', “Euphoria’', “Ozark’', “Severance’', “Squid Game’', “Stranger Things’', “Succession’'; “Yellowjackets.’’
- Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark’'; Brian Cox, “Succession’'; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game’'; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul’'; Adam Scott, “Severance’'; Jeremy Strong, “Succession’'.
- Actriz, serie de drama: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve’'; Laura Linney, “Ozark’'; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets’'; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve’'; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show’'; Zendaya, “Euphoria’'.
- Serie limitada: “Dopesick’', “The Dropout’', “Inventing Anna’', “The White Lotus’', “Pam & Tommy’'.
- Serie de variedades y tertulia: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’', “Jimmy Kimmel Live’', “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’', “Late Night with Seth Meyers’', “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’'.
- Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Colin Firth, “The Staircase’'; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven’'; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage’'; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick’'; Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven’'; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy’'.
- Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Toni Collette, “The Staircase’'; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna’'; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy’'; Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story’'; Margaret Qualley, “MAID’'; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout’'.
- Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry’'; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso’'; Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso’'; Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso’'; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’'; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary’'; Henry Winkler, “Barry’'; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live’'.
- Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’'; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks’'; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary’'; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live’'; Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso’'; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary’'; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso’'; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso’'.
- Actor invitado, serie de drama: Adrien Brody, “Succession’'; James Cromwell, “Succession’'; Colman Domingo, “Euphoria’'; Arian Moayed, “Succession’'; Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark’'; Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession’'.
- Actriz invitada, serie de drama: Hope Davis, “Succession’'; Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show’'; Martha Kelly, “Euphoria’'; Sanaa Lathan, “Succession’'; Harriet Walter, “Succession’'; Lee You-mi, “Squid Game’'.
- Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Nicholas Braun, “Succession’'; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show’'; Kieran Culkin, “Succession’'; Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game’'; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession’'; John Turturro, “Severance’'; Christopher Walken, “Severance’'; Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game’'.
- Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Patricia Arquette, “Severance’'; Julia Garner, “Ozark’'; Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game’'; Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets’'; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul’'; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession’'; Sarah Snook, “Succession’'; Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria’'.
- Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus’'; Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus’'; Will Poulter, “Dopesick’'; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy’'; Peter Skarsgård, “Dopesick’'; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick’'; Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus’'.
- Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Connie Britton, “The White Lotus’'; Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus’'; Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus’'; Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick’'; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus’'; Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus’'; Mare Winningham, “Dopesick’'.
- Película hecha para televisión: “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’', “Ray Donovan: The Movie’', “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon’', “The Survivor’', “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’'.
- Actor invitado, serie de comedia: Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live’'; Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm’'; James Lance, “Ted Lasso’'; Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building’'; Christopher McDonald, “Hacks’'; Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso’'.
- Actriz invitada, serie de comedia: Jane Adams, “Hacks’'; Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks’'; Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building’'; Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks’'; Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks’'; Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso’'.
- Programa de realidad estructurada: “Antiques Roadshow’', “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’', “Love is Blind’', “Queer Eye’', “Shark Tank’'.
- Programa de realidad no estructurada: “Below Deck Mediterranean’', “Cheer’', “Love on the Spectrum’', “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked’', “Selling Sunset’'.
- Reality o competencia: “The Amazing Race’', “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’', “Nailed It!’’, “RuPaul’s Drag Race’', “Top Chef’', “The Voice’'.
- Programa de humor y variedades: “A Black Lady Sketch Show’', “Saturday Night Live’'.