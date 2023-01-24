“Argentina, 1985” fue nominada a los premios Óscar 2023: la lista completa

El filme de Santiago Mitre, con Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani como protagonistas, va en busca de la tercera estatuilla dorada para el país. “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo”, la película favorita con 11 nominaciones.
Tras ganar el Globo de Oro, “Argentina, 1985″, dirigida por Santiago Mitre y protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, fue nominada este martes como mejor película internacional en la 95° edición de los premios Óscar, que entregará la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas el próximo 12 de marzo.
De esta forma, Argentina competirá por octava vez por una estatuilla dorada. La última vez ocurrió en 2015 con “Relatos salvajes”, de Damián Szifrón, pero perdió ante la polaca “Ida”, de Paweł Pawlikowski.
¿Será “Argentina, 1985″ la revancha? De lograr el premio, nuestro país sumará tres Óscar después de “La historia oficial” (1986), de Luis Puenzo, y “El secreto de sus ojos” (2010), de Juan José Campanella.
Su rival más fuerte en el rubro de mejor película internacional es la alemana “Sin novedad en el frente” (All Quiet on the Western Front), que se puede ver en Netflix. Arrasó en nominaciones en los BAFTA, con un récord para un filme de habla no inglesa, incluyendo mejor película, guion adaptado, montaje, efectos visuales y dirección. Y en los Óscar 2023 ahora figura en mejor película, así como en efectos visuales, fotografía y guion adaptado, entre otros rubros.
Otra competidora de peso es la belga “Close”, según los pronósticos.
NOMINADOS A MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA EN LOS PREMIOS ÓSCAR 2023
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
- Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2023
El anuncio de las nominaciones a los Óscar, el evento más prestigioso de la temporada de premios en Hollywood, se realizó este martes por la mañana en Los Ángeles en una competencia muy abierta este año, con diez filmes en la categoría de mejor largometraje.
“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) es la más nominada, con 11 postulaciones, seguida por “Los espíritus de la isla” (The Banshees of Inisherin) y la alemana “Sin novedad en el frente”, con nueve cada una.
Otras destacadas son “Elvis”, con ocho; “Los Fabelman” (The Fabelmans), con siete aspiraciones; y la taquillera “Top Gun: Maverick”, con seis, todas presentes en la categoría de mejor película.
Mejor película
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Mejor director
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Los Daniels)
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Östlund
Mejor actor principal
Austin Butler en “Elvis”
Colin Farrell en “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser en “The Whale”
Paul Mescal en “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy en “Living”
Mejor actriz principal
Cate Blanchett en “Tár”
Ana de Armas en “Blonde”
Andrea Riseborough en “To Leslie”
Michelle Williams en “The Fabelmans”
Michelle Yeoh en “Everything...”
Mejor actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor guion original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor guion adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Mejor sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Canción original
“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” de RRR
“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor corto animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor corto live-action
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Fotografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Banda sonora original
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Diseño de producción
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Maquillaje y vestuario
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Efectos visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor película animada
Gato con botas 2
Marcel
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Red
The Sea Beast
Cuándo se entregan los Oscar 2023
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios Óscar será el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles. Se transmitirá por TNT y HBO Max para Latinoamérica.
Conducirá el comediante Jimmy Kimmel.