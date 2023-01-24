“Argentina, 1985” fue nominada a los premios Óscar 2023: la lista completa

Tras ganar el Globo de Oro, “Argentina, 1985″, dirigida por Santiago Mitre y protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, fue nominada este martes como mejor película internacional en la 95° edición de los premios Óscar, que entregará la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas el próximo 12 de marzo.

De esta forma, Argentina competirá por octava vez por una estatuilla dorada. La última vez ocurrió en 2015 con “Relatos salvajes”, de Damián Szifrón, pero perdió ante la polaca “Ida”, de Paweł Pawlikowski.

¿Será “Argentina, 1985″ la revancha? De lograr el premio, nuestro país sumará tres Óscar después de “La historia oficial” (1986), de Luis Puenzo, y “El secreto de sus ojos” (2010), de Juan José Campanella.

"Sin novedad en el frente" (Alemania), el gran rival en los premios Óscar para "Argentina, 1985"

Su rival más fuerte en el rubro de mejor película internacional es la alemana “Sin novedad en el frente” (All Quiet on the Western Front), que se puede ver en Netflix. Arrasó en nominaciones en los BAFTA, con un récord para un filme de habla no inglesa, incluyendo mejor película, guion adaptado, montaje, efectos visuales y dirección. Y en los Óscar 2023 ahora figura en mejor película, así como en efectos visuales, fotografía y guion adaptado, entre otros rubros.

Otra competidora de peso es la belga “Close”, según los pronósticos.

NOMINADOS A MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA EN LOS PREMIOS ÓSCAR 2023

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2023

El anuncio de las nominaciones a los Óscar, el evento más prestigioso de la temporada de premios en Hollywood, se realizó este martes por la mañana en Los Ángeles en una competencia muy abierta este año, con diez filmes en la categoría de mejor largometraje.

“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) es la más nominada, con 11 postulaciones, seguida por “Los espíritus de la isla” (The Banshees of Inisherin) y la alemana “Sin novedad en el frente”, con nueve cada una.

Otras destacadas son “Elvis”, con ocho; “Los Fabelman” (The Fabelmans), con siete aspiraciones; y la taquillera “Top Gun: Maverick”, con seis, todas presentes en la categoría de mejor película.

Mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Los Daniels)

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Östlund

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler en “Elvis”

Colin Farrell en “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser en “The Whale”

Paul Mescal en “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy en “Living”

Mejor actriz principal

Cate Blanchett en “Tár”

Ana de Armas en “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough en “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams en “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh en “Everything...”

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor guion adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Canción original

“Applause” de Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor corto animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor corto live-action

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Banda sonora original

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Maquillaje y vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor película animada

Gato con botas 2

Marcel

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Red

The Sea Beast

Cuándo se entregan los Oscar 2023

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios Óscar será el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles. Se transmitirá por TNT y HBO Max para Latinoamérica.

Conducirá el comediante Jimmy Kimmel.