Nominados a los premios Oscar 2024: esta es la lista completa

La 96.ª edición de los premios Óscar, organizada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, anunció su lista de nominados para la ceremonia que se realizará el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, con transmisión de TNT y HBO Max para Latinoamérica. Como era de esperarse, “Oppenheimer”, la película de Christopher Nolan basada en el creador de la bomba atómica, acumula la mayor cantidad de nominaciones: 13.
Otras destacadas son la comedia negra de fantasía “Pobres criaturas”, del director griego Yorgos Lanthimos (con 11 nominaciones); “Los asesinos de la luna”, de Martin Scorsese (10, con Leonardo DiCaprio ignorado); “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig (8); “Maestro”, de Bradley Cooper (7); y “Anatomía de una caída”, “Los que se quedan” y “La zona de interés” (5) .
La película española disponible en Netflix, “La sociedad de la nieve”, también se metió en algunas categorías, incluyendo internacional en habla no inglesa. El resto, pocas sorpresas.
Nominados a los premios Oscar 2024
Mejor película
⚫ American Fiction
⚫ Anatomía de una caída (Anatomy of a Fall)
⚫ Barbie
⚫ La zona de interés (The Zone of Interest)
⚫ Los asesinos de la luna (Killers of the Flower Moon)
⚫ Los que se quedan (The Holdovers)
⚫ Maestro
⚫ Oppenheimer
⚫ Pobres criaturas (Poor Things)
⚫ Vidas pasadas (Past Lives)
Mejor dirección
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Justin Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor actriz protagónica
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening - NYAD
Mejor actor protagónico
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Guion original
- The Holdovers – David Hemingson
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Past Lives – Celine Song
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December – Samy Burch
Guion adaptado
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Mejor película internacional, habla no inglesa
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
- La sociedad de la nieve (España)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- Io Capitano (Italia)
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Fotografía
- Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
- Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
- Maestro – Matthiew Libatique
- El Conde - Edward Lachman
Diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
- Napoleon
Sonido
- “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
- “The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Canción original
- “What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken”, Barbie
- “The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot
- “It Never Went Away”, American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”, Killers of the Flower Moon
Banda sonora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Cortometraje live-action
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Documental largo
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Documental corto
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La sociedad de la nieve