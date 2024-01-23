Espectáculos / Oscars 2024

Nominados a los premios Oscar 2024: esta es la lista completa

"Oppenheimer", "Pobres criaturas", "Los asesinos de la luna" y "Barbie", entre las películas destacadas. ¿Cuándo es la ceremonia de entrega?

martes, 23 de enero de 2024

La 96.ª edición de los premios Óscar, organizada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, anunció su lista de nominados para la ceremonia que se realizará el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, con transmisión de TNT y HBO Max para Latinoamérica. Como era de esperarse, “Oppenheimer”, la película de Christopher Nolan basada en el creador de la bomba atómica, acumula la mayor cantidad de nominaciones: 13.

Otras destacadas son la comedia negra de fantasía “Pobres criaturas”, del director griego Yorgos Lanthimos (con 11 nominaciones); “Los asesinos de la luna”, de Martin Scorsese (10, con Leonardo DiCaprio ignorado); “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig (8); “Maestro”, de Bradley Cooper (7); y “Anatomía de una caída”, “Los que se quedan” y “La zona de interés” (5) .

La película española disponible en Netflix, “La sociedad de la nieve”, también se metió en algunas categorías, incluyendo internacional en habla no inglesa. El resto, pocas sorpresas.

Nominados a los premios Oscar 2024

Mejor película

⚫ American Fiction

⚫ Anatomía de una caída (Anatomy of a Fall)

⚫ Barbie

⚫ La zona de interés (The Zone of Interest)

⚫ Los asesinos de la luna (Killers of the Flower Moon)

⚫ Los que se quedan (The Holdovers)

⚫ Maestro

⚫ Oppenheimer

⚫ Pobres criaturas (Poor Things)

⚫ Vidas pasadas (Past Lives)

Mejor dirección

  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Justin Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor actriz protagónica

  • Emma Stone – Poor Things
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Annette Bening - NYAD
Mejor actor protagónico

  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Guion original

  • The Holdovers – David Hemingson
  • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
  • Past Lives – Celine Song
  • Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
  • May December – Samy Burch
Guion adaptado

  • Poor Things – Tony McNamara
  • Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  • American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
  • Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Mejor película internacional, habla no inglesa

  • The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
  • La sociedad de la nieve (España)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
  • Perfect Days (Japón)
  • Io Capitano (Italia)
Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Fotografía

  • Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
  • Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
  • Maestro – Matthiew Libatique
  • El Conde - Edward Lachman

Diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
  • Napoleon

Sonido

  • “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  • “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
  • “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
  • “The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Canción original

  • “What Was I Made For?”, Barbie
  • “I’m Just Ken”, Barbie
  • “The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot
  • “It Never Went Away”, American Symphony
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)”, Killers of the Flower Moon

Banda sonora

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Cortometraje live-action

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Cortometraje animado

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Documental largo

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Documental corto

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Maquillaje y peluquería

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • La sociedad de la nieve

