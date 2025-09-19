Increíble gesto de un influencer con una madre soltera que vivía en la calle: lo que le dio le cambió la vida

Embed - “I have half a million dollars for you” #homeless #money #kindness #family #surprise Thank you. You have changed Brienna’s life. Brienna is a single mother struggling with homelessness in Michigan, looking for a roof over her head and a job to take care of her two young babies. You have blessed her with 10 full-time jobs. You have blessed her with free day care for her kids. You have blessed her with a car. You have blessed her with a new home in a safe neighbourhood. You have raised her over $750,000 dollars for her and her babies future. SEVEN HUNDRED AND FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS. You are PROOF that small acts create big changes. I love each and every one of you that made this possible and support our platform. Be kind and love always P.S. This home, although similar, is a prop home. We wanted to ensure that her safety and well-being are accounted for. Also, for all additional funds raised outside the home and car, we have set Brienna up with a financial advisor who will help her navigate her financial future. Setting aside funds for her kids college/future trust funds, investments for her, and a financial plan to ensure she never has to worry about money again.

@mdmotivator “I have half a million dollars for you” #homeless #money #kindness #family #surprise Thank you. You have changed Brienna’s life. Brienna is a single mother struggling with homelessness in Michigan, looking for a roof over her head and a job to take care of her two young babies. You have blessed her with 10 full-time jobs. You have blessed her with free day care for her kids. You have blessed her with a car. You have blessed her with a new home in a safe neighbourhood. You have raised her over $750,000 dollars for her and her babies future. SEVEN HUNDRED AND FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS. You are PROOF that small acts create big changes. I love each and every one of you that made this possible and support our platform. Be kind and love always P.S. This home, although similar, is a prop home. We wanted to ensure that her safety and well-being are accounted for. Also, for all additional funds raised outside the home and car, we have set Brienna up with a financial advisor who will help her navigate her financial future. Setting aside funds for her kids college/future trust funds, investments for her, and a financial plan to ensure she never has to worry about money again. original sound - Zachery Dereniowski