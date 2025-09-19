Increíble gesto de un influencer con una madre soltera que vivía en la calle: lo que le dio le cambió la vida

El influencer canadiense, Zachery Dereniowski, conocido en redes bajo el nombre de MDMotivator, se volvió viral al realizar un gesto que transformó la vida de Brianna, una madre soltera de 32 años sin hogar de Michigan, Estados Unidos.
El encuentro entre Brienna y Zachery se produjo en la calle, donde la mujer, junto a sus hijos de 5 y 7 años, pedía dinero para pagar una noche en un hotel. Según relató el influencer, Brienna llevaba cerca de dos años sin hogar, viviendo en refugios tras dejar una "relación abusiva" y perder a sus padres.
En un primer momento, Zachery se hizo pasar por un mendigo para poner a prueba su amabilidad. Conmovida por la situación, Brienna, a pesar de sus propias carencias, compartió la comida que le habían regalado a ella y a sus hijos, y le dio una manta para que no pasara frío. El gesto conmovió a Dereniowski, quien a partir de esto, decidió lanzar una campaña para recaudar fondos y ayudar a la mujer.
“I have half a million dollars for you” #homeless #money #kindness #family #surprise Thank you. You have changed Brienna’s life. Brienna is a single mother struggling with homelessness in Michigan, looking for a roof over her head and a job to take care of her two young babies. You have blessed her with 10 full-time jobs. You have blessed her with free day care for her kids. You have blessed her with a car. You have blessed her with a new home in a safe neighbourhood. You have raised her over $750,000 dollars for her and her babies future. SEVEN HUNDRED AND FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS. You are PROOF that small acts create big changes. I love each and every one of you that made this possible and support our platform. Be kind and love always P.S. This home, although similar, is a prop home. We wanted to ensure that her safety and well-being are accounted for. Also, for all additional funds raised outside the home and car, we have set Brienna up with a financial advisor who will help her navigate her financial future. Setting aside funds for her kids college/future trust funds, investments for her, and a financial plan to ensure she never has to worry about money again. original sound - Zachery Dereniowski
Una sorpresa que transformó su vida
Tras recaudar una gran suma de dinero, Zachery sorprendió a Brienna con una serie de regalos. Le ofreció diez ofertas de empleo a tiempo completo, un servicio de guardería gratuito para sus hijos y un auto nuevo. Finalmente, la llevó con los ojos vendados a un nuevo vecindario, donde le entregó una suma de 500.000 dólares y una casa completamente amueblada. El regalo, valorado en más de 750.000 dólares, se completó con la labor de un asesor financiero, encargado de planificar el futuro de Brienna y asegurar el dinero para la educación de sus hijos y de esa manera asegurar que "nunca más tenga que preocuparse por el dinero".
A través de sus redes sociales, el influencer aclaró que la casa entregada era una utilería, pensada para el video, ya que la seguridad de Brienna y sus hijos era su prioridad.
Reacciones en las redes
El generoso acto conmovió a millones de usuarios en TikTok, plataforma en la que cuenta con 23.5 millones de seguidores.
El clip de la emotiva sorpresa generó más de 100.000 comentarios en redes. Muchos usuarios celebraron la generosidad de Zachery, destacando que "este es el mejor contenido en Internet" y que "estas son las personas que lo merecen".
Por otro lado, la acción del influencer también generó un debate sobre la responsabilidad de los más ricos: "Esto es lo que los multimillonarios deberían estar haciendo con su dinero", fue uno de los comentarios más populares, mientras que otro usuario agregó que "no hay excusa para que los multimillonarios no hagan esto".
El caso de Zachery con Brienna es uno de los tantos gestos que el influyencer tiene para ayudar a personas que realmente lo necesitan. En ocasiones anteriores, ha utilizado este método, engañando a las personas sobre su situación, fingiendo haber perdido su trabajo o no haber comido, para verificar si realmente tienen un buen corazón y luego darles un regalo.
“I cannot afford diapers for my baby” (GoFundMe 1N B10) Internet meet Faith. Faith is a 26 year old single mother from Nigeria, who moved to Canada with her baby for a better life. Faith is a single mother who is willing and wanting to work any job, currently volunteering at the local Salvation Army to bless others and help those in need. Although she was going through all of this in Canada alone, Faith stopped to listen to a stranger, gave me her groceries and even asked if I needed anything else inside the store, helping a complete stranger. Let's all come together and show Faith and her baby the power of the internet and bless them. 100% of the funds raised will go to paying Faith’s living expenses and helping with the expenses for her baby. Be kind and love always Lastly, if you are willing or wanting to hire Faith for part-time or full-time work in the Windsor, Ontario area, please email me at: [email protected] original sound - Zachery Dereniowski