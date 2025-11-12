El misterioso significado de "6-7", la palabra del año utilizada por la generación Alfa

La primera aparición registrada de “6-7” en Internet se remonta a diciembre de 2024, en la canción Doot Doot (6 7) del rapero Skrilla. La letra de la canción, que tiene casi nueve millones de reproducciones en YouTube, revela poco sobre el significado de las palabras, aunque la sección de comentarios se ha llenado de padres desconcertados.

Embed - THE "6–7" MEME KID THAT STARTED IT ALL #67Kid #Basketball #67 . . The internet has seen thousands of memes… but few have had the staying power and absurdity of the "6–7" basketball kid. Today, we're throwing it all the way back with the original video that gave birth to the legendary meme that took over TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and now YouTube Shorts. This moment — a kid at a basketball game, being asked for his height and saying "6'7" with complete deadpan seriousness — became one of the most iconic, aura-rich moments in modern meme history. From Aura Farming lore to NPC compilations, this clip is the Rosetta Stone of meme energy. The delivery, the look, the vibes — everything about this moment feels like it was blessed by the meme gods. It spawned countless remixes, voiceovers, parodies, and compilations of fake flexes, unearned confidence, and peak rizzless aura. It's been referenced in basketball edits, TikTok stitches, and even branded content. We're talking about a core memory of the Meme Multiverse. This is where the "he's not 6'7" but he believes he is energy began. It's the intersection of NPC behavior, rizz delusion, and high school gymnasium chaos — a true cultural artifact. If you're new here, welcome to the Auraverse. If you're an OG, you already know this is part of the generational meme debt that reshaped internet humor. This is more than a clip — it's a timestamp in meme evolution, forever etched in the algorithm.