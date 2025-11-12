12 de noviembre de 2025 - 22:35

El misterioso significado de "6-7", la palabra del año utilizada por la generación Alfa

La expresión numérica confunde a los mayores de 20 años y dispara las búsquedas de significado en Google hasta un 600%.

Por Manuel Ferreyra

La palabra del año, según el sitio Dictionary.com ha sido “6-7” (pronunciada six-seven), sembrando la duda del significado en los mayores de 20 años. Este fenómeno, que consiste en dos números y no una palabra, ha provocado opiniones mixtas, ya que su significado es desconocido para la mayoría de los usuarios y, según varias fuentes, simplemente no existe.

Los datos de Dictionary.com revelan que las búsquedas de “6-7” en Google aumentaron un 600% en los dos últimos meses, un porcentaje que se atribuye en gran medida a padres y profesores desconcertados. El fenómeno se hizo tan viral en las redes sociales, especialmente en TikTok, que se ganó el título de palabra del año.

Qué intentan decir los jóvenes

La propia plataforma Dictionary.com ha intentado explicar su significado, aunque admiten que “es complicado”. Algunos sugieren que la expresión significa “más o menos,” o “ni una cosa ni la otra”.

La frase se usa a menudo como respuesta a casi cualquier pregunta para fastidiar a los mayores. Por ejemplo, un joven podría responder “¡6-7!” si un padre pregunta: “Hola, ¿qué tal la escuela hoy?”.

Esta expresión se acompaña de un característico gesto con la mano, donde ambas palmas miran hacia arriba y se mueven alternativamente de arriba abajo, como si se estuvieran sopesando dos opciones.

El origen

La primera aparición registrada de “6-7” en Internet se remonta a diciembre de 2024, en la canción Doot Doot (6 7) del rapero Skrilla. La letra de la canción, que tiene casi nueve millones de reproducciones en YouTube, revela poco sobre el significado de las palabras, aunque la sección de comentarios se ha llenado de padres desconcertados.

Existen varias teorías sobre el origen específico de los números:

  • Ubicación: Algunos creen que se refiere a la calle 67, donde Skrilla vivía en su Filadelfia natal.
  • Código policial: Otros teorizan que proviene del código policial 10-67, utilizado en Estados Unidos para comunicar un fallecimiento.

Dos semanas después del lanzamiento de la canción, el jugador de baloncesto universitario Taylen Kenney popularizó el uso de la expresión al calificar su bebida de Starbucks con “Seis, siete,” mientras hacía el gesto con las manos. Kenney incluso ha aprovechado el éxito lanzando una bebida llamada "6-7 Water".

