¿Otra venta millonaria? Desde Europa siguen a otro jugador de River y ofrecerían una suculenta cifra

💥#EXCL• Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation of River Plate's 21-year-old winger Pablo Solari and sources I spoke to said that the English club could make an opening bid of 15 million euros.🇦🇷 🔵 #CPFC 🔵 #Boca



⤵️ Details ⤵️ @BalonLatinohttps://t.co/45nDA2WGcL