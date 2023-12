NBA: Detroit Pistons aumentó su negra racha y acumula 24 derrotas consecutivas

Cade Cunningham scored a career-high 43 points (16-24 FG, 3-5 3FG, 8-9 FT) tonight against Atlanta with five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block.



He joins Isiah Thomas (12/13/83 vs. DEN) as the only players in franchise history to record such minimums in a game.