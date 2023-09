Fórmula 1: horario de la carrera del GP de Singapur y dónde seguirla en vivo

🇸🇬It feels great to get pole in Singapore! Q3 was super tight but we managed to grab that P1! The race won’t be easy due to the degradation but it is key to prepare well. The team has been working flat out and we deserve a good result.



👉https://t.co/5cMxdY33oc



-#CarlosSainz pic.twitter.com/PlNIiFOzCs