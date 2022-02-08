Premios Óscar 2022: “El poder del perro” y “Duna” lideran la lista de nominados

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció este martes los nominados de la 94° edición de los premios Óscar. Después del peor año en audiencia (y nominados), la organización pretende retomar el interés del público con postulantes más atractivos y una fiesta más chispeante y entretenida.

Con una ceremonia en vivo transmitida en TV e Internet, Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan revelaron las películas destacadas por sus actores, actrices, guionistas y directores, así como los encargados de edición, vestuario, efectos visuales, sonido, maquillaje, entre otros rubros.

La película con mayor cantidad de nominaciones es “El poder del perro” (The Power of the Dog), de Jane Campion, con 12 nominaciones, seguida por “Dune” (10), de Denis Villeneuve, y “Belfast” (7), de Kenneth Branagh.

Premios Óscar 2022. La 94ª entrega anual será el 27 de marzo. (AP)

Otros filmes con múltiples nominaciones fueron “West Side Story” (Steven Spielberg), “Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson), “Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay), “Nightmare Alley” (Guillermo del Toro), “CODA” (Sian Heder), la española “Madres paralelas” (Pedro Almodóvar) y la japonesa “Drive My Car” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi).

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios Óscar 2022 se realizará el domingo 27 de marzo, en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. En Latinoamérica podrá verse por el canal TNT.

Lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2022:

Mejor película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

"West Side Story" (2021) de Steven Spielberg

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Paul Thomas Anderson, director de "Licorice Pizza"

Actriz protagónica

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Kristen Stewart como Diana en "Spencer" de Pablo Larraín

Actor protagónico

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Tick, tick... Boom!, el musical que protagoniza Andrew Garfield (Netflix)

Actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Kirsten Dunst es Rose en "The Power of the Dog"

Actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

CODA, una de las películas más tiernas del año

Guion original

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Guion adaptado

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Película en lengua no inglesa

Drive My Car - Japón

Flee - Dinamarca

The Hand of God - Italia

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bután

The Worst Person in the World - Noruega

"The Hand of God" de Paolo Sorrentino

Película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

La familia Mitchell vs las máquinas

Edición

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick Tick Boom

Fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

"Dune" de Denis Villeneuve

Corto animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Corto live action

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On my Mind

Please Hold

Sonido

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres paralelas

The Power of the Dog

"Madres paralelas", la nueva película de Pedro Almodóvar

Canción original

Be Alive - King Richard

Dos oruguitas - Encanto

Down to Joy - Belfast

No Time to Die - No Time to Die (007)

Somehow you do - Four Good Days

Banda sonora

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres paralelas

The Power of the Dog

Diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

"Nightmare Alley" de Guillermo del Toro

Maquillaje y estilismo

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" de Jon Watts

Cortodocumental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

Where We Were Bullies

Documental de duración larga

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul...

Writing with Fire