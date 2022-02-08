Premios Óscar 2022: “El poder del perro” y “Duna” lideran la lista de nominados

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood confirmó este martes los nominados de la 94° edición. La ceremonia de entrega será el 27 de marzo.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció este martes los nominados de la 94° edición de los premios Óscar. Después del peor año en audiencia (y nominados), la organización pretende retomar el interés del público con postulantes más atractivos y una fiesta más chispeante y entretenida.
Con una ceremonia en vivo transmitida en TV e Internet, Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan revelaron las películas destacadas por sus actores, actrices, guionistas y directores, así como los encargados de edición, vestuario, efectos visuales, sonido, maquillaje, entre otros rubros.
La película con mayor cantidad de nominaciones es “El poder del perro” (The Power of the Dog), de Jane Campion, con 12 nominaciones, seguida por “Dune” (10), de Denis Villeneuve, y “Belfast” (7), de Kenneth Branagh.
Otros filmes con múltiples nominaciones fueron “West Side Story” (Steven Spielberg), “Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson), “Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay), “Nightmare Alley” (Guillermo del Toro), “CODA” (Sian Heder), la española “Madres paralelas” (Pedro Almodóvar) y la japonesa “Drive My Car” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi).
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios Óscar 2022 se realizará el domingo 27 de marzo, en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. En Latinoamérica podrá verse por el canal TNT.
Lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2022:
Mejor película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Actriz protagónica
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Madres paralelas
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Actor protagónico
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Actor de reparto
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Guion original
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Guion adaptado
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Película en lengua no inglesa
Drive My Car - Japón
Flee - Dinamarca
The Hand of God - Italia
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bután
The Worst Person in the World - Noruega
Película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Edición
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick Tick Boom
Fotografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Diseño de producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Corto animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Corto live action
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On my Mind
Please Hold
Sonido
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog
Canción original
Be Alive - King Richard
Dos oruguitas - Encanto
Down to Joy - Belfast
No Time to Die - No Time to Die (007)
Somehow you do - Four Good Days
Banda sonora
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog
Diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Maquillaje y estilismo
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cortodocumental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
Where We Were Bullies
Documental de duración larga
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul...
Writing with Fire