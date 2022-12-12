“Argentina, 1985” fue nominada a los Globos de Oro: la lista completa

“Argentina, 1985”, dirigida por Santiago Mitre y protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, fue nominada como mejor película de habla no inglesa en los premios Globos de Oro, que se entregarán el próximo 10 de enero de 2023, tal como informó la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés).

El filme viene destacándose ampliamente en la temporada de premios, en lo que representan excelentes augurios de cara a los Óscar. Pasó por Venecia -donde compitió por el León de Oro-, es candidata en los Goya y hace poco premiada en el Festival de Cine de La Habana.

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood es la encargada de entregar los Globos de Oro a lo mejor del cine y la TV

Además, la National Board of Review (NBR) incluyó a la película nacional en lo mejor del año fuera de los estrenos producidos en Estados Unidos.

De seguir la tendencia de la crítica y los vientos de esta temporada, la surcoreana “Decision to Leave”, de Park Chan-wook, es la competidora fuerte en la categoría de los Globos de Oro para “Argentina, 1985″. En la lista también figuran la india “RRR”, la alemana “All Quiet on the Western Front” y la belga “Close”.

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

Cada año, los Globos de Oro premian lo más destacado en cine y televisión. “The Banshees of Inisherin” es la película que lidera con ocho nominaciones, mientras que la comedia estudiantil “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, Star+) se apunta cinco en su territorio.

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Abbott Elementary, disponible en Star+

Otras nominadas en cine incluyen a las taquilleras “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Elvis” y “Avatar: el camino del agua” (se estrenará en salas este 15 de diciembre), así como “The Fabelmans”, el drama autobiográfico de Steven Spielberg próximo a lanzarse. “Tár”, de Todd Field con Cate Blanchett, aporta también lo suyo.

Volviendo a la televisión, “La casa del dragón” (HBO Max), “Severance” (Apple TV+), “The Bear” (FX, Star+), “Better Call Saul” (AMC, Netflix), “The White Lotus” (HBO Max), “Dahmer” (Netflix), “Wednesday” (Netflix) y “Barry” (HBO Max), entre otras, también aparecen ternadas este año.

NOMINADOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2023 - CINE

Mejor película - drama

Avatar: el camino del agua

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor película - comedia o musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Myster

Triangle of Sadness

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor película de habla no inglesa / extranjera

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

RRR (India)

Argentina, 1985

Mejor director

James Cameron (Avatar: el camino del agua)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Mejor actor en drama

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Mejor actriz en drama

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Mejor actor en comedia o musical

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Mejor actriz en comedia o musical

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor actor secundario - drama y comedia

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Mejor actriz secundaria - drama y comedia

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Mejor guion

Todd Field por Tár

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh por The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley por Women Talking

Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner por The Fabelmans

Mejor banda sonora

Carter Burweell por The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat por Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Gudnadottir por Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz por Babylon

John Williams por The Fabelmans

Mejor película animada

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Inu-Oh

Marcel

El gato con botas 2

Turning Red

Mejor canción

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

NOMINADOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2023 - TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie - drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

La casa del dragón

Mejor actor - drama

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Mejor actriz - drama

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejor serie - musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

The Bear (Star+)

Mejor actor - musical o comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz - musical o comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

Blackbird

Dahmer

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

"The White Lotus 2", de HBO.

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para TV

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para TV

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus