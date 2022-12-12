“Argentina, 1985” fue nominada a los Globos de Oro: la lista completa

La película con Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani sigue sumando camino a los premios Óscar. “Top Gun: Maverick” y “Avatar 2”, también entre las nominadas.
“Argentina, 1985”, dirigida por Santiago Mitre y protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, fue nominada como mejor película de habla no inglesa en los premios Globos de Oro, que se entregarán el próximo 10 de enero de 2023, tal como informó la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés).
El filme viene destacándose ampliamente en la temporada de premios, en lo que representan excelentes augurios de cara a los Óscar. Pasó por Venecia -donde compitió por el León de Oro-, es candidata en los Goya y hace poco premiada en el Festival de Cine de La Habana.
Además, la National Board of Review (NBR) incluyó a la película nacional en lo mejor del año fuera de los estrenos producidos en Estados Unidos.
De seguir la tendencia de la crítica y los vientos de esta temporada, la surcoreana “Decision to Leave”, de Park Chan-wook, es la competidora fuerte en la categoría de los Globos de Oro para “Argentina, 1985″. En la lista también figuran la india “RRR”, la alemana “All Quiet on the Western Front” y la belga “Close”.
Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023
Cada año, los Globos de Oro premian lo más destacado en cine y televisión. “The Banshees of Inisherin” es la película que lidera con ocho nominaciones, mientras que la comedia estudiantil “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, Star+) se apunta cinco en su territorio.
Otras nominadas en cine incluyen a las taquilleras “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Elvis” y “Avatar: el camino del agua” (se estrenará en salas este 15 de diciembre), así como “The Fabelmans”, el drama autobiográfico de Steven Spielberg próximo a lanzarse. “Tár”, de Todd Field con Cate Blanchett, aporta también lo suyo.
Volviendo a la televisión, “La casa del dragón” (HBO Max), “Severance” (Apple TV+), “The Bear” (FX, Star+), “Better Call Saul” (AMC, Netflix), “The White Lotus” (HBO Max), “Dahmer” (Netflix), “Wednesday” (Netflix) y “Barry” (HBO Max), entre otras, también aparecen ternadas este año.
NOMINADOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2023 - CINE
Mejor película - drama
Avatar: el camino del agua
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor película - comedia o musical
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Myster
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor película de habla no inglesa / extranjera
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)
RRR (India)
Mejor director
James Cameron (Avatar: el camino del agua)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Mejor actor en drama
Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)
Bill Nighy (“Living”)
Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)
Mejor actriz en drama
Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)
Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)
Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)
Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)
Mejor actor en comedia o musical
Diego Calva (“Babylon”)
Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)
Adam Driver (“White Noise”)
Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)
Mejor actriz en comedia o musical
Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)
Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)
Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)
Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Mejor actor secundario - drama y comedia
Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)
Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)
Mejor actriz secundaria - drama y comedia
Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)
Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)
Mejor guion
Todd Field por Tár
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh por The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley por Women Talking
Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner por The Fabelmans
Mejor banda sonora
Carter Burweell por The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat por Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Hildur Gudnadottir por Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz por Babylon
John Williams por The Fabelmans
Mejor película animada
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Inu-Oh
Marcel
El gato con botas 2
Turning Red
Mejor canción
“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift
“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro
“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler
“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
NOMINADOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2023 - TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie - drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Mejor actor - drama
Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)
Diego Luna (“Andor”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Adam Scott (“Severance”)
Mejor actriz - drama
Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)
Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)
Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)
Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Mejor serie - musical o comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Mejor actor - musical o comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz - musical o comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
Blackbird
Dahmer
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para TV
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película para TV
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película para TV
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o película para TV
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus