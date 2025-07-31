31 de julio de 2025 - 20:47

La expedición del Conicet en Mar del Plata generó una ola de memes en las redes sociales

Los usuarios disfrutaron con las curiosas criaturas halladas a grandes profundidades frente a la costa de Mar del Plata.

Científicos del Conicet en colaboración con la fundación Schmidt Ocean Institute han descubierto sorprendentes criaturas en las profundidades de Mar del Plata. Esta expedición marca un hito, ya que se trata de una misión inédita en aguas argentinas.

La expedición Oasis Submarinos del Cañón de Mar del Plata se está transmitiendo en vivo por YouTube, y las impactantes imágenes captadas han despertado la curiosidad de los argentinos.

Este streaming de la expedición se volvió furor en las redes sociales y desató una ola de memes sobre las distintas criaturas que se observaron en el fondo del mar.

