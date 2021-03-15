Premios Oscar 2021: la lista completa de nominados y la fecha de entrega
“Mank”, de David Fincher y disponible en Netflix, es la película con más nominaciones a la estatuilla dorada.
- lunes, 15 de marzo de 2021
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados de la 93° edición de los Premios Oscar. Este año, la edición tendrá ajustes por la pandemia de coronavirus, tal como ha sucedido con otras ceremonias artísticas.
Con una ceremonia en vivo por Internet, Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas. revelaron las películas destacadas por sus historias, actores y directores talentosos, así como los encargados de edición, montaje, vestuario, maquillaje y guion, entre otros.
En un año algo escaso en estrenos por el cierre de las salas y con fuerte predominancia del streaming, la película más nominada es “Mank”, con 10 nominaciones, seguida por “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “The Father” “Minari”, “Nomadland” y “Sound of Metal” (6).
La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 25 de abril, en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles. En Latinoamérica podrá verse desde las 22 por el canal TNT.
Nominados a la 93° edición de los premios Oscar
Mejor película
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz protagónica
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actor protagónico
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Mejor actor de reparto
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Mejor fotografía
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película extranjera
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- Better Days (China)
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Australia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Suecia)
Película de animación
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Diseño de vestuario
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Mejor documental
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The mole agent
- My octopus teacher
- Time
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Colette
- A concerto is a conversation
- Do not split
- Hunger Ward
- A love song for Latasha
Maquillaje y peinado
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Mejor canción original
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Diseño de producción
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Mank
- News of the world
- Tenet
Mejor montaje
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Guion original
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Guion adaptado
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Mejor banda sonora
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
Mejor sonido
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the world
- Soul
- Sound of metal
Mejores efectos especiales
- Love and monsters
- The midnight sky
- Mulan
- The one and only Ivan
- Tenet
Mejor película corta de animación
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes People
Mejor película corta de acción real
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye