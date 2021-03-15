Premios Oscar 2021: la lista completa de nominados y la fecha de entrega

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados de la 93° edición de los Premios Oscar. Este año, la edición tendrá ajustes por la pandemia de coronavirus , tal como ha sucedido con otras ceremonias artísticas.

Con una ceremonia en vivo por Internet, Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas. revelaron las películas destacadas por sus historias, actores y directores talentosos, así como los encargados de edición, montaje, vestuario, maquillaje y guion, entre otros.

En un año algo escaso en estrenos por el cierre de las salas y con fuerte predominancia del streaming, la película más nominada es “Mank” , con 10 nominaciones, seguida por “Judas and the Black Messiah” , “The Father” “Minari”, “Nomadland” y “Sound of Metal” (6).

La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el domingo 25 de abril, en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles. En Latinoamérica podrá verse desde las 22 por el canal TNT.

Mejor película

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor director

Mejor actriz protagónica

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Mejor actor protagónico

Mejor actor de reparto

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mejor fotografía

The Trial of the Chicago 7

News of the World

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor película extranjera

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Australia)

Película de animación

Over the Moon

Diseño de vestuario

Mejor documental

Mejor cortometraje documental

Do not split

Maquillaje y peinado

Mejor canción original

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami