Una elefanta abuela se detiene para agradecer a los humanos que permitieron que la manada cruzara la calle frente a ellos

Embed - A herd of elephants crossed the road together. After they were safely on the other side, the matriarch, the grandmother of the group, lifted her trunk to thank the drivers who had waited patiently. It was a quiet, touching moment of respect and gratitude between the animals and the people. Elephant herds are usually matriarchal, meaning they are led by the oldest and often largest female. She makes decisions for the group, including where to find food, water, and safe paths. A typical herd is made up of related females and their young, while adult males usually leave the herd when they reach adolescence and either live alone or form small bachelor groups. Herds are highly social and cooperative. Members care for each other’s calves, communicate through touch, sound, and even low-frequency vibrations, and show strong bonds of protection, learning, and support. The matriarch’s experience and memory are crucial for the herd’s survival. Credit unknown Please DM us for credit #animals #animallovers #elephants #elephantlover #elephantherd

