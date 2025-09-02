2 de septiembre de 2025 - 13:51

Una elefanta abuela se detiene para agradecer a los humanos que permitieron que la manada cruzara la calle frente a ellos

Animales salvajes. Una matriarca fue captada deteniéndose tras un cruce ordenado; gesto interpretado como agradecimiento.

Una elefanta abuela se detiene para agradecer a los humanos que permitieron que la manada cruzara la calle frente a ellos (1)
Los Andes | Ramiro Viñas
Por Ramiro Viñas

Una elefanta anciana lideró a su manada al cruzar la ruta; luego se detuvo, miró a los autos y pareció “agradecer”. El momento, registrado por rescatistas de fauna en TikTok, refleja conductas de animales salvajes y se contextualiza en esta guía de descubrimientos sobre fenómenos y hallazgos de alto impacto.

Leé además

Estas ideas embellecen los espacios y representan una forma práctica de reutilizar lo que sería un desecho.

Los tarros de pintura usados no los tires, tenés un tesoro en casa: las 2 formas de aprovecharlos

Por Redacción
El clima agradable que comienza en septiembre hace que los pájaros visiten continuamente las plantas del jardín.

3 plantas de rápido crecimiento que deberás tener en tu jardín para que los colibríes te visiten en septiembre

Por Redacción

Elefanta anciana y gesto inesperado

El video muestra adultos, crías y jóvenes cruzando en bloque, con orden y cooperación. Al final, la matriarca se detiene unos segundos, observa a los vehículos y realiza un gesto que los rescatistas describieron como respeto y gratitud entre animales y personas.

Embed - A herd of elephants crossed the road together. After they were safely on the other side, the matriarch, the grandmother of the group, lifted her trunk to thank the drivers who had waited patiently. It was a quiet, touching moment of respect and gratitude between the animals and the people. Elephant herds are usually matriarchal, meaning they are led by the oldest and often largest female. She makes decisions for the group, including where to find food, water, and safe paths. A typical herd is made up of related females and their young, while adult males usually leave the herd when they reach adolescence and either live alone or form small bachelor groups. Herds are highly social and cooperative. Members care for each other’s calves, communicate through touch, sound, and even low-frequency vibrations, and show strong bonds of protection, learning, and support. The matriarch’s experience and memory are crucial for the herd’s survival. Credit unknown Please DM us for credit #animals #animallovers #elephants #elephantlover #elephantherd
@wildlife_rescuers

A herd of elephants crossed the road together. After they were safely on the other side, the matriarch, the grandmother of the group, lifted her trunk to thank the drivers who had waited patiently. It was a quiet, touching moment of respect and gratitude between the animals and the people. Elephant herds are usually matriarchal, meaning they are led by the oldest and often largest female. She makes decisions for the group, including where to find food, water, and safe paths. A typical herd is made up of related females and their young, while adult males usually leave the herd when they reach adolescence and either live alone or form small bachelor groups. Herds are highly social and cooperative. Members care for each other’s calves, communicate through touch, sound, and even low-frequency vibrations, and show strong bonds of protection, learning, and support. The matriarch’s experience and memory are crucial for the herd’s survival. Credit unknown Please DM us for credit #animals #animallovers #elephants #elephantlover #elephantherd

original sound - Wildlife_Rescuers

Animales matriarcales y roles claros

En los elefantes, las manadas son matriarcales: la hembra mayor decide rutas, puntos de agua y zonas seguras.

Los machos se apartan al llegar a la adolescencia; las hembras permanecen con sus crías, sosteniendo vínculos de aprendizaje, protección y transmisión de saberes.

  • Un grupo puede reunir hasta 100 individuos con varias hembras y crías.
  • Se comunican con sonidos, tacto y vibraciones de baja frecuencia.
  • Los jóvenes muestran respeto a los mayores con trompas y vocalizaciones amistosas.

Memoria, orientación y supervivencia

La memoria de la matriarca es clave para hallar alimento, evitar amenazas y recordar caminos estacionales.

Esa experiencia guía a los más chicos y aumenta la supervivencia del grupo, especialmente en épocas de sequía o cambios del ambiente.

Los especialistas de Elephant Guide describen unidades familiares que, si crecen demasiado, pueden dividirse en subgrupos para optimizar recursos y movilidad.

Una elefanta abuela se detiene para agradecer a los humanos que permitieron que la manada cruzara la calle frente a ellos (2)

También remarcan el rol de los ancianos como referentes cotidianos, salvo la autoridad superior de la matriarca.

Según PetHelpful, la escena viral refuerza la inteligencia social de los elefantes, su sensibilidad al contexto y la tendencia a sostener lazos duraderos.

Los rescatistas calificaron el momento como tranquilo y conmovedor, coherente con la compleja etología de estos animales salvajes.

Fuentes: PetHelpful; Elephant Guide.

LAS MAS LEIDAS

Te puede interesar

el pequeno mamifero mas buscado: la musarana del monte lyell fue captada por primera vez en 100 anos

El pequeño mamífero más buscado: la musaraña del Monte Lyell fue captada por primera vez en 100 años

Por Ramiro Viñas
que significa que mi perro muerda suave mi mano o brazo

Qué significa que mi perro muerda suave mi mano o brazo

Por Redacción
se advierte a los jardineros a dejar un alimento para los colibries en septiembre

Se advierte a los jardineros a dejar un alimento para los colibríes en septiembre

Por Andrés Aguilera
calandrias, zorzales y horneros visitaran el jardin si dejas afuera 2 frutas de estacion

Calandrias, zorzales y horneros visitarán el jardín si dejás afuera 2 frutas de estación

Por Andrés Aguilera