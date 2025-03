Indian Wells: Francisco Cerúndolo cayó ante Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz wins Entertaining QF



6-3 7-6(4) vs Cerundolo



Francisco had 6 BPs in the first 3 Alcaraz service games & also lead 4-1 in 2nd set, but Alcaraz was the more clutch in the testy windy conditions



16 match win streak at IW@tenniswarehouse



pic.twitter.com/n52I3byGHe