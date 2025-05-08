8 de mayo de 2025 - 18:32

Tras la elección del Papa León XIV, las redes estallaron con memes sobre la profecía de Nostradamus

Las redes sociales se llenaron de reacciones en relación con el resultado de la elección en el cónclave y la predicción de un posible primer papa africano.

Por Redacción

¿Francisco designó a Robert Prevost? La verdad sobre cómo llegó al Vaticano el nuevo Papa León XIV

Por Redacción Mundo
El insólito festejo de Luciana Salazar tras la elección del Papa León XIV que la hizo viral

Por Redacción Espectáculos

Tras dos días de Cónclave, la Iglesia católica ya tiene nuevo Papa, tras la elección del cardenal estadounidense Robert Prevost. El nuevo pontífice de 69 años eligió el nombre León XIV.

Luego de la presentación del nuevo sumo pontífice en el balcón que da en las inmediaciones de la Plaza de San Pedro, los usuarios de las redes sociales mostraron su humor y estallaron los memes.

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/diostuitero/status/1920538836242780526&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Airesviejo/status/1920530395495313469&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/PoliticaEnRiver/status/1920514230823866571&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/McDonaldsBaires/status/1920518978419453960&partner=&hide_thread=false

Mientras que otros, pusieron el foco en la profecía que no se cumplió sobre el posible primer papa africano, que coincidía con la predicción de Nostradamus.

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/NoVive_Socialis/status/1920531453751800140&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ElGeektor/status/1920528370376274166&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/L34NR/status/1920532251420344667&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/vampipe/status/1920538301276049748&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ALANGORO2/status/1920531524320935936&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cholucon/status/1920530447123038432&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/YzMaiden/status/1920548006509645982&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ceciazul/status/1920544354159980889&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/candevzz/status/1920532663384838647&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/otrovega/status/1920528544540569617&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/MauroFdz/status/1920522687018840159&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/AssociatedFress/status/1920496814349865071&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fuckyesbeatles/status/1920528785075569067&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/gomezilustra/status/1920514991087603884&partner=&hide_thread=false
Los obispos argentinos celebraron la elección del nuevo Papa León XIV

El Gobierno Nacional felicitó al papa León XIV: "Defienda la vida, la libertad y la propiedad privada"

Fuerte repudio del arco político a Javier Milei por vincular al nuevo Papa León XIV con su figura

Donald Trump felicitó al nuevo Papa León XIV: "Es un honor que sea el primer líder estadounidense"

