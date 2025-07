China: la directora de un jardín usó pintura en la comida para "mejorar" su aspecto y envenenó a 230 niños

Embed - More than 200 children at a school in China have been found with abnormally high levels of lead in their blood after paint was added to their food apparently to make it look more appealing According to Xinhua news agency the chef at the Heshi Peixin nursery had purchased the toxic ingredient online before adding it diluted to food including in red date sponge cakes and corn rolls Eight people have now been arrested on suspicion of preparing toxic and harmful food including Li Moufang and Zhu Moulin Click the link to read the full story on metrocouk #shockingnews #chinanews #poison Metro #russia #survival #doha #qatar #missile #iraq #britain #islamic_video #islamic_media #islam #muslimtiktok #muslims #viralvideos #animations #trendingvideos #mustwatch #tiktoktrend #saudi #UAE #gulf #manchester #immigration #migration #china #internationalnews #worldnews #Jerusalem #alaqsamosque #middleeast #iran #viral #trending #pakistan #bangladesh #china #news #africa #america #USA #yemen #immigration #migration #migrants #immigrant #islamicvideo #muslimtiktok #uktiktok #muslims #quran #ummah #islamicmedia #deen #muslim #america #nuclearwar #iranisraeltensions #islamic_video #iranattacksisrael #unitedkingdom #northkorea #latestnews #latestvideos #gaza #warzone #warzoneclips #iran #iranisraelwaralert #palestine #israel #war #britain #england #britisharmy #british #US #USarmy