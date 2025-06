Carlos Alcaraz se lo dio vuelta a Sinner y se quedó con la final más larga en la historia de Roland Garros

90f1479959b4ed778c7893502e4083a89c97be54.jpg

PARIS (France), 08/06/2025.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (R) celebrates with the Coupe des Mousquetaires after winning his Men's final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy with his runner up trophy at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 08 June 2025. (Tenis, Abierto, Francia, Italia, España) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA