Conflicto Ucrania y Rusia: un jugador turco se negó a utilizar una camiseta que se opone a la invasión rusa

Aykut Demir 🇹🇷 from Erzurumspor explained the reason for not wearing a “No To War” shirt 🗣:



“People die every day in the Middle East. Those who ignore the persecution there are doing these things when it comes to Europe. Of course I’m sad, but it’s hypocrisy.”#Erzurumspor pic.twitter.com/fq7g1hhkY2