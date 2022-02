Accidente escalofriante en NASCAR

Where do I start?



I'm thankful my @TaxSlayer guys built a fast, safe Camaro. We were up there!



Thankful the man upstairs kept me safe. I prayed for it with 5 to go. He knew



We had a verse on the door. That + my seat were the only bits NOT hit. Wild



We'll be back in Fontana🤘 pic.twitter.com/1y7OMXROFG