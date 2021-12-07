El feat de L-Gante y Bizzarrap está entre las 100 mejores canciones del 2021

El éxito de L-Gante ya no sólo se limita a la Argentina, sino que el artista que impulsó la cumbia 420 gana cada vez más territorio.

La colaboración del cantante de cumbia y el productor de artistas Bizarrap ha alcanzado tal reconocimiento que forma parte de las mejores 100 canciones del 2021 según Pitchfork.

La Music Session vol 38 de Bizarrap ha superado las 228 millones de reproducciones en ocho meses. Se trata de una de las sesiones más reproducidas del canal del productor, junto con su colaboración con Nathy Peluso que junta 279 millones de views.

Según el medio, este sencillo “es el pegajoso golpe que impulsa un nuevo estilo urbano llamado Cumbia 420 que opera en la intersección de cumbia, reguetón y marihuana.”

Así comienza describiendo el tema de L-Gante y Bizarrap, que se encuentra en el puesto 47 del ranking. “A principios de este año, la pista diabólica encabezó la lista de éxitos de Argentina, y es fácil escuchar por qué: el croar inmaculadamente siniestro de L-Gante atraviesa un ritmo que incorpora la grandilocuencia EDM y un adictivo efecto de sonido brrrrrp que podría obtenerse de la banda sonora de una película de Hans Zimmer.”

El análisis fue realizado por Gio Santiago, quien concluye su descripción diciendo: “Habla a través de la jerga local, rapeando sobre las fiestas y las mujeres que lo hacen sentir poderoso. No hace falta ser un fumador para apreciar la canción, pero el llamado de L-Gante para encender un porro con él y dejarlo ir es innegable de todos modos.”

La lista completa de canciones

