Homenaje sinfónico al rock de los 70

Every little thing she does is magic (Gordon Sumner)

Duke’s Travel Medley: Firth of Fifth (Banks, Collins, Gabriel, Hackett, Rutherford) + Duke´s Travels (Banks, Collins, Rutherford) + The Fountain of Salmacis (Banks, Collins, Gabriel, Hackett, Rutherford) + The Knife (Banks, Gabriel, Phillips, Rutherford) + Unquiet Slumbers for the Sleepers (Hackett, Rutherford)